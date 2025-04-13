Trump tariffs: The global bond market achieved what diplomacy couldn’t
Summary
- It was ultimately a sharp sell-off of Treasury bonds that made the US pull back from its ‘reciprocal tariff’ misadventure. It has revealed a limit to how far Trump can push his trade agenda.
Just before a budget was to be presented by the Narendra Modi government some years ago, I was contacted by finance ministry officials who wanted the fiscal-deficit estimate reported accurately. I didn’t see the urgency, but understood the anxiety—the then chief economic advisor’s public statements on the deficit had worried the ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).