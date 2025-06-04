Andy Mukherjee: Importers hit by Trump tariffs could turn to ‘glocal banks’
Trade finance isn’t just about lubricating cross-border commerce, but also about easing flows of business intelligence. Banks that are both global and local—and specialize in Asian trade financing—could suggest supply source options.
The optimism around US President Donald Trump’s promise of a “total reset" in relations with Beijing is fading fast; and that’s a worrying omen for US importers. For many, the urgency to look outside China for new suppliers is greater than it was during Trump 1.0.