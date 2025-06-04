Andy Mukherjee: Importers hit by Trump tariffs could turn to ‘glocal banks’

Five years ago, China bore the brunt of customs duties; American taxes on the rest of the world were a manageable 3%. They’re approaching 16% now. The threat of much larger reciprocal tariffs is looming over both rivals and allies. The electronics supply chain is fearful because Trump has vowed punitive duties on Apple and Samsung if they assembled devices sold in the US anywhere overseas—not just China. The auto industry is caught up in Beijing’s export restrictions on rare-earth magnets, a tit-for-tat against Trump’s tariffs.