Chinese history shows how a closed economy could squander a nation’s greatness
Summary
- The Middle Kingdom erred greatly by giving up on foreign trade just as China’s seafarers had begun to make major breakthroughs. It stayed closed till the Opium Wars forced down its trade barriers.
From a certain angle, US President Donald Trump’s tariff blitz looks like nothing so much as a chronic case of China envy. Look at the losers’ list announced last week in the season finale of this all-too-real reality show: Every sign points towards a desire to Make America China Again, from the obsession with trade deficits to the promise to bring back manufacturing jobs from abroad. Think of a continent-sized economy with a persistent trade surplus and a booming factory sector, and the most obvious candidate is China.