Chinese history shows how a closed economy could squander a nation’s greatness

Nothing of that level is going to happen to the US any time soon. Even so, Trump’s measures are world-historical in scale, as they lift tariff barriers to their highest levels since the 19th century, by some estimates. Like China, America is a continental economy that needs the world much less than the world needs it: As a share of gross domestic product, only Cuba, Sudan, Ethiopia, Bermuda and Guam exchange less merchandise with other nations. These measures will be painful for Americans, but even more painful for other nations.