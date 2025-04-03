Andy Mukherjee: Trump’s tariffs should push India to double down on reforms

US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ package of tariffs is being interpreted in India in three different ways. The immediate reaction is relief mixed with schadenfreude: At 26%, the tax on India is not the slap on the wrist that diplomats in New Delhi would have hoped for, especially after making concessions to Elon Musk’s Tesla and Starlink as well as to Alphabet and Meta. But that barrier is at least less severe than China’s 34% and Vietnam’s 46%.