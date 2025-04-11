Opinion
Trump’s great tariff pause: What made him blink?
Summary
- That US reciprocal tariffs were always a tool of leverage over America’s trade partners has gained traction as a guess. But if the response of asset markets was behind it, the story of Treasury bond yield movements on 9 April holds a tell-tale clue.
It’s rare for choppy seas to make people on dry land giddy, but when earthly trade is subject to unearthly forces that originate from a mercurial White House, anything can happen.
