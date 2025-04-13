How Trump’s advisors got tied up in knots over his tariff obsession
Summary
- Rarely has the US seen such a spectacle of confusion over policy. Most of Trump’s team lost credibility, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent seemed to emerge as a voice of reason.
US President Donald Trump’s economic team fiddled while his tariff announcements caused markets to melt down, arguing that there was a grand plan to re-order global trade for the benefit of Americans. Yet, in ignoring the anxieties of corporate leaders, members of both parties and voters, they showed themselves to be out of step and unable to lead the president down a sound path, economically and politically. His 9 April announcement of a 90-day ‘pause’ on most of those levies has further eroded the team’s credibility.