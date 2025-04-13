How Trump’s advisors got tied up in knots over his tariff obsession

After Trump announced the tariff pause, Lutnick was asked by Fox News if the impetus was the faltering bond market. “Donald Trump is the best negotiator that there is. He understands how to do these things," Lutnick said as he laughed, seeming to get the absurdity of his claim. “He gave, these were crystal clear instructions, no negotiating until two days ago. He would be willing to negotiate, but broadly. And then yesterday there was, ‘I’ll do bespoke’ And bespoke, that’s what launched it."