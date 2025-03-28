Trump’s auto tariffs will put more pick-up trucks and SUVs on American roads
Summary
- A 25% blanket tariff on auto imports to the US will push prices up for consumers, impair profitability and weaken competition. But the most visible effect of stifling imports will be the increased dominance of large vehicles at the cost of smaller ones that guzzle less fuel.
The manicured lawns of US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort were crammed earlier this month with beautiful vehicles from European luxury brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti. The annual Palm Event was an opportunity for the super-rich to schmooze and show off, but it was also a celebration of automotive excellence, international specialization and consumer choice.