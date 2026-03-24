The US government’s trade lawyers are working overtime. So what if the work in question requires more imagination than it does expertise?
Trump’s theatrical tariff tactics: His Section 301 probe targets should keep watch and share notes
SummaryAmerica’s sweeping Section 301 probes may be legal fiction, but they carry real risks for global trade. As Washington reopens deals and targets allies, those in his crosshairs must compare notes and work out defensive action.
The US government’s trade lawyers are working overtime. So what if the work in question requires more imagination than it does expertise?
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