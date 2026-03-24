Trump’s theatrical tariff tactics: His Section 301 probe targets should keep watch and share notes

The list of countries is a bit of a giveaway that this entire process is a legal fiction. Picture an army of worthy USTR officials solemnly poring over Bangladesh’s structural overcapacity in manufacturing with all the seriousness of purpose that the exercise demands. Then imagine them turning with equal care to cataloguing the forced-labour practices of Norway, one of the 60 countries being examined. Hard though it might be, the rest of the world will have to take this seriously. It’s far from certain that the courts will ride to the rescue again.