Ajit Ranade: Trump’s policies offer India a pretext to reset import tariffs

Let’s take stock of India’s external environment. Our pile of foreign exchange has dropped by nearly $80 billion or about 12% in five months. Much of this loss was because the Reserve Bank of India was trying to defend a falling rupee. The rupee-dollar rate is racing towards 88 and beyond, down by 6% in about six months. This steep fall is spooking foreign portfolio investors in stock and bond markets; they pulled out $11 billion in the last quarter of 2024. our stock of dollars is now lower than our total outstanding foreign debt.