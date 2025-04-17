Arun Maira: India’s economic strategy must keep the big picture in view
Summary
- A comparison of our economy’s emergence with China’s would explain the value of a sharp industrial policy for domestic manufacturing. Till 1990, we had an export edge in many fields but it was largely lost after 1991, when Asia’s big two diverged in their approach.
US President Donald Trump has declared war against the world to ‘Make America Great Again.’ Its ‘reciprocal tariffs,’ currently paused till early July, have been imposed on all countries that treat the US ‘unfairly’ according to Trump. These include a 49% tariff on imports from Cambodia and 37% on those from Bangladesh, countries whose per capita incomes are 3% of the US’s. High tariffs have even been imposed on tiny Pacific island-nations. However, America’s real concern is the remarkable growth of China’s economy.