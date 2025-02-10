Trump’s trade blow aimed at Chinese e-commerce could land on his MAGA support base
Summary
- E-commerce packages worth less than $800 from China can no longer enter the US duty-free. America’s poorest consumers—many of whom voted for Donald Trump—are already being hurt by this.
It doesn’t take an economic genius to pinpoint the allure of Chinese e-commerce giants. The rapid growth of platforms like Shein, PDD Holdings’ Temu and Alibaba Group’s AliExpress was never about the quality of their products, ethical supply chains, customer service, or even US consumerism and excess. It’s always been about their ultra-low prices.