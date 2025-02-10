Research has shown that de-minimis shipments matter to many; 73% of direct imports shipped to the poorest zip codes of the US are in this category, and the share from China was more than double compared to the richest zip codes. Researchers found that eliminating the policy would “raise the cost of living disproportionately more for non-White households." The economists also calculated that it would result in the poorest zip codes facing average tariffs of 11.8%, compared with 6.5% for the richest. And this isn’t even taking in Trump’s fresh announcement of additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods.