Himanshu: The interest of Indian farmers mustn’t be hurt by trade deals
Summary
- Our trade negotiators should bear in mind that a large part of India’s population depend on farming. Protection for this sector needs to be seen in the right context. Eventually, we may need a global coalition of developing countries to help resist US pressure.
We are living in an uncertain world after Donald Trump took over the US presidency. Within a short span of time, the world of international trade has turned topsy-turvy, with daily announcements of tariffs or threats. After Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariff announcement on 2 April, country-specific tariffs have been paused till July for all countries except China. The stated objective of unilateral tariffs is to re-industrialize the US, whose industrial base has been hollowed out after decades of globalization and free trade.