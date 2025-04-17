Himanshu: The interest of Indian farmers mustn’t be hurt by trade deals

Pressure to reduce tariffs on these is likely to come from the trade war between China and the US. China is among the largest importers of some of these goods from the US, and trade disruption is likely to force the US government to look for alternative markets. Given the size of India’s market, we could see cheap soyabean, maize and wheat (and even dairy products) being dumped here. The fact that US crops are highly subsidized, with the subsidy enormously large for some, could result in price pressures in our market.