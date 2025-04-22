Trump tariffs: Central banks can’t afford to wait and watch forever
Summary
- They’ll need to act soon. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, ought to watch a clip from the Hollywood film ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ that features a teacher talking about America’s 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariffs.
It’s discomforting to see the men and women who have saved the global economy numerous times be so flummoxed by the ongoing trade war. Even if they were less than fully convinced about what would ultimately be required, they tend to act decisively. Officials are feeling their way through the tariff drama, just like the rest of us.