Sudipto Mundle: Here’s the policy response we need to address Trump’s disruptions
Summary
- Indian fiscal and monetary policy can both work in support of economic growth. The latter has already pivoted in that direction and the former has more space now that the government has switched to keeping its debt level rather than fiscal deficit in check.
It is nearly a month since US President Donald Trump launched his trade war. Simultaneously, he has continued to wage war against immigration, decimated the US government, attacked liberal universities in America and turned American foreign policy on its head. As the shock waves of these disruptions reverberate across the world, political leaders have been scrambling to craft a response. Not an easy task, since he keeps shifting the goalposts.