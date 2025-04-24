Meanwhile, India has moved aggressively to conclude free trade agreements with the EU, UK and others. More important, it hopes to conclude at least an interim bilateral trade agreement with the US during Trump’s 90-day pause on his new tariffs. India will probably import more hydro- carbons, small nuclear-power plants and other products from the US to reduce if not eliminate its bilateral trade surplus. In return, it is likely to seek milder tariffs, which would further enhance its gain in relative prices compared to rivals.