Trump humbled at home, but what next abroad?

What are the implications of the polls?

Plenty. For one, many world leaders must be relieved that Trump has been humbled at home. And possibly will be kept sleepless by domestic politics. Does that mean less time to cause trouble for the rest of the world? Not sure of that. One school of thought suggests that the more lame-duck he is at home, the more adventurous he can be abroad, i.e., foreign policy. This means that the restoration of global trust in the US to act as a responsible global power may happen immediately.