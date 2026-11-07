Trump humbled at home, but what next abroad?

Do the results herald a major shift in US politics? Given how polarized and fractured American politics has become under Trump, some headlines suggest the verdict was a rejection of Trumpism. Is this a pushback against the Trump School of Politics and Economics, with “liberal America” reclaiming centre stage? Will the results temper the politics of others following, or aspiring to follow, in Trump’s footsteps? It will be interesting to watch just how deep, decisive and far reaching the consequences of the midterms are.