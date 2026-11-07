Trump humbled at home, but what next abroad?

This week, the biggest headline impacting the world is from the world’s oldest democracy: the US midterm elections. Democrats, once considered down and out after Donald Trump’s dramatic win in November 2024, secured majorities in the US Senate and House of Representatives, the two chambers of Congress. Democrat candidates also won governorships in several states.
This week, the biggest headline impacting the world is from the world’s oldest democracy: the US midterm elections. Democrats, once considered down and out after Donald Trump’s dramatic win in November 2024, secured majorities in the US Senate and House of Representatives, the two chambers of Congress. Democrat candidates also won governorships in several states.
Do the results herald a major shift in US politics? Given how polarized and fractured American politics has become under Trump, some headlines suggest the verdict was a rejection of Trumpism. Is this a pushback against the Trump School of Politics and Economics, with “liberal America” reclaiming centre stage? Will the results temper the politics of others following, or aspiring to follow, in Trump’s footsteps? It will be interesting to watch just how deep, decisive and far reaching the consequences of the midterms are.
Do the results herald a major shift in US politics? Given how polarized and fractured American politics has become under Trump, some headlines suggest the verdict was a rejection of Trumpism. Is this a pushback against the Trump School of Politics and Economics, with “liberal America” reclaiming centre stage? Will the results temper the politics of others following, or aspiring to follow, in Trump’s footsteps? It will be interesting to watch just how deep, decisive and far reaching the consequences of the midterms are.
The midterms also offer an interesting contrast with protests in France and elsewhere in Europe that could propel right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, Trump’s kindred spirit, to power next year.
“Seismic” and “tsunami” are among the adjectives used to describe the stunning reversal of fortunes for Trump and the Republican Party (GOP). In 2024, Trump won 312 electoral votes against Democrat Kamala Harris’s 226, securing the presidency. The US map was overwhelmingly red, the colour of the Republicans, with a few pockets of blue representing states Harris won. Fast forward to 2026, and the picture is vastly different.
Perhaps that’s why the saying—never write off anyone/any party in politics. And never underestimate the power of the ballot in a democracy.
For months, Trump urged Americans to vote, saying: “I’m asking the people … to get out and vote. Pretend I’m on the ballot.” After Tuesday’s (3 November) results, his response was: “I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Classic Trump, blaming everyone but himself.
The losses must have been particularly galling given the repudiation of his administration’s Israel and Iran war policies. Rising fuel prices, the spiralling cost of living, anti-immigration raids by ICE agents and reports of his family benefiting from his presidency have all been cited as reasons for the map turning overwhelmingly blue.
Notable Democrat wins include Gina Hinojosa, who will be the first Latina governor of Texas; Keisha Lance Bottoms, the first black woman elected governor of a US state, in Georgia; Chris Pappas, the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate; and Abdulrahman El-Sayed, the first Muslim to win a Senate seat from Michigan.
Mint Primer | How will the blue tsunami in the US mid-terms benefit India?
This is perhaps the American public’s verdict on Trump’s dismantling DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion – initiatives. El-Sayed’s victory, as a Muslim of Arab origin from an immigrant family in post-9/11 America, suggests that inclusivity still runs deep. That is good news, including for Indian Americans.
The Democrats’ strong showing could also see Hakeem Jeffries make history as the first black speaker of the US House of Representatives, succeeding Republican Mike Johnson when the new Congress convenes in January 2027. Indian Americans, too, strengthened their presence, with familiar names such as Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Ami Bera.
What are the implications of the polls?
Plenty. For one, many world leaders must be relieved that Trump has been humbled at home. And possibly will be kept sleepless by domestic politics. Does that mean less time to cause trouble for the rest of the world? Not sure of that. One school of thought suggests that the more lame-duck he is at home, the more adventurous he can be abroad, i.e., foreign policy. This means that the restoration of global trust in the US to act as a responsible global power may happen immediately.
At home, Trump replaced his White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, a longtime aide seen as the architect of Trump’s hardline immigration agenda. “The move is the first major personnel shuffling after the midterms, and came after Trump voiced fury at the strategy that led to Republicans decisively losing,” CNN reported. Wiles was among those Trump blamed for the Republican losses, CNN said.
Trump needs Congress’ support for passing his bills and for funding of all kinds, including for wars. He does have considerable executive powers – to veto any legislation that the Democrats propose, for instance. Which he said he would use. His plan for the moment seems to be to veto every plan/proposal/initiative of the Democrats and then do a deal with them, according to news reports. Let’s see how that pans out.
The verdict could also open the door to investigations into Trump’s activities, and possibly impeachment. Democrats are now said to be preparing to launch numerous investigations related to Trump—previewing probes on his stock trades, his ties to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and more.
Secretary of war Pete Hegseth could face similar investigations or could be fired by Trump – so goes the speculation. Hegseth can perhaps breathe easy for now as Trump himself said he had done a “good job.” But General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Admiral Brad Cooper, US Central Command chief, can’t be sure of keeping their jobs….
Vice-President JD Vance’s long post on X blaming the Iran war for the rout reflects the tightrope he is walking – avoiding outright criticism of Trump while acknowledging the consequences of his actions.
“His (Vance’s) name may not have been on the ballot, but the biggest loser of the midterms was Vice President JD Vance,” said a New York Times opinion piece. “President Trump will never face voters again. Mr. Vance, by contrast, doesn’t have the luxury of ignoring public opinion. If he hopes to win the presidency in 2028, he will need to sell voters on the tarnished Trump brand.”
Vance’s possible rival for the 2028 Republican presidential ticket, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was said to be contemplating resignation, which the White House denied.
The verdict also means Trump is likely to think twice about his Israel/Iran strategy, offering Iran a respite from military attacks, though not sanctions, and disappointing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There is already talk of cutting the roughly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel.
There is also renewed speculation about a Russia-Ukraine deal, following Trump’s meeting with an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House on Friday (6 November).
Trump is expected to travel to Manila for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting and then to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month. These meetings will be closely watched for signs of an understanding with Beijing and a possible “G-3” meeting involving the US, China and Russia.
How he deals with China and Russia and how Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin deal with him will be really telling. Could the anticipated US, China and Russia trilateral lead to any significant takeaways for Trump when Xi and Putin know he is on a weaker footing? The Democrats have no love for Russia and are wary of China.
There is already speculation in the Chinese media that the midterms have weakened Trump and therefore Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wouldn’t really have anything meaningful to offer China in terms of a trade deal.
What it means for India
For India, the implications are mixed. Seeking a win with his support base, Trump may push for tougher terms in a trade deal with India. Alternatively, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could settle on the agreement already under discussion. Modi is expected to attend the US-hosted G20 summit next month. How much a trade pact would alter India-US ties remains uncertain.
On Russia, India may not have much elbow room. This is because it’s the Democrats more than Republicans who are against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Lindsay Graham legislation that proposes sanctions on countries buying fuel from Russia has bipartisan support.
On Iran, India will have to wait and watch. Sanctions under Trump’s “Operation Economic Outcast” are expected to continue. The US Treasury on Wednesday (4 November) imposed fresh sanctions on India- and Turkey-based companies and individuals for supporting Iran. Tehran, meanwhile, announced this week it was allowing India, China, Iraq and Qatar ships to transit through the Straits of Hormuz. In return, Iran expected to import medicines from India.
For now, the US midterm result appears to have changed much for India.