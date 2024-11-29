Opinion
Trump wants to bring small government back: Will it be with a bang or whimper?
Summary
- The US president-elect’s push for a drastic scale-back of the American state—with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy driving government efficiency—could serve as a test case for others. Get it right, the economy booms. Get too radical, and big-bang reforms could backfire.
The idea of ‘small government’ has long held totemic appeal on the American Right, especially after Ronald Reagan ran a charm offensive in the 1980s to reposition government as a problem rather than solution.
