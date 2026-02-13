Trump’s demand for the Fed to ease its monetary policy looks harder to justify: What will Kevin Warsh do?
Strong payroll numbers in the US could mean Trump’s pick to head the Federal Reserve, once Powell exits in May, might have a hard time trying to ease credit—as the White House wants. What Warsh does will be closely watched.
The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that the unemployment rate slipped to 4.3% in January, from a prior 4.4%, as US payrolls expanded at twice the rate that economists had been expecting. While that’s great news for workers, it will make life a lot more challenging for Kevin Warsh, US President Donald Trump’s pick to become the next chair of the Federal Reserve.