For his part, Warsh understands this and may well steer policy based on his reading of the economic reality. Still, he'll have to contend with relentless pressure from the president who is putting him in the job. Assuming he is confirmed, Warsh is going to have to use the data in hand to make a coherent monetary policy case to the 11 other voters on the Fed's rate-setting committee. And with the current constellation of facts, he'll have a hard time convincing them that the economy has an urgent need for many more rate cuts—or, possibly, any at all.