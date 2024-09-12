Trump’s dollar defence plan: It’ll hurt more than benefit the US
Summary
- Imposing tariffs on countries for dollar disloyalty is a terrible idea. Volatile US trade policies could work against the greenback. And any move away from the dollar would make US borrowings more expensive.
Donald Trump’s strategy for re-election is centred on speaking to the darkest fears of Americans. In his view, migrants streaming over the border are taking jobs away from Americans. They’re not. Crime, he asserts, is way up. It’s down. The economy, he claims, is in shambles.