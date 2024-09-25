Trump’s fish stories about cats, dogs and Haitians

Challenged to verify or withdraw their claims about immigrants eating pets, neither Republican candidate has done so—although in a tweet on Sept. 10, Mr. Vance conceded: “It’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false." At a Sept. 17 event in Eau Claire, Wis., he acknowledged that he hadn’t checked the rumors on which he had built his stories. But he apparently didn’t see it as his duty to verify the claims before amplifying them to a mass audience. Asked by a reporter at the Wisconsin event whether he has a responsibility to fact-check claims before sharing them, Mr. Vance said that “the media has a responsibility to fact-check."