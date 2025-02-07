Trump’s Gaza plan: There is more to a home than real estate
Summary
- The US president’s ‘Riviera’ proposal for this war-ravaged Palestinian territory has met global rejection for good reason. Now the world must speak in unison to remind America of the perils of a colonial project
Even by his own standards, US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Gaza this week was a head-spinner. America, he said, would take over that war-ravaged strip of land, move its 2-million-odd people out, secure it with US troops if necessary, and then build a grand “Riviera of the Middle East" by the Mediterranean Sea where anybody from around the world could eventually come and live.