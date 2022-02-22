More than a year after Twitter, Facebook and YouTube banned him for comments that were seen to have incited the US Capitol violence of January 2021, former US President Donald Trump is back on social media. Not on those platforms, though. His new megaphone is ironically named Truth Social, a platform he has launched himself through his Trump Media and Technology Group. The new app is first being made available on Apple’s App Store and will be rolled out fully by the end of March if all goes by plan.

Trump’s plan could include another run for the US White House, for which he probably deems social-media access necessary. Yet, while he clearly has a sizeable following in America, whether his venture can challenge dominant webcast apps like Twitter remains debatable. His most vocal supporters accuse mainstream platforms, which have turned censorious in recent times, of being liberal bubbles. Truth Social may find itself struggling not to be a conservative one. An online schism of this kind wouldn’t do the cause of political convergence any good. It’s usually the swing voters who determine ballot results, and they like to hear both sides.

