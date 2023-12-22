Trump’s run for the White House will test America’s Rule of Law

In a setback this week for Donald Trump, the Supreme Court of Colorado ordered his name struck off the ballot in the American state’s primary polls for his Republican party to pick its candidate for next year’s presidential election. This has cast a shadow on the candidacy of the former White House occupant, who was held ineligible for federal office under the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Brought in after the US Civil War, its Section 3 bars from such positions people who took an oath to uphold the Constitution but “engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the country or gave “aid or comfort" to its enemies. Trump now looks set to take this matter to the US Supreme Court. If America’s top court agrees with Colorado’s, it would be curtains for his bid to regain power legally. Yet, it is not an open-and-shut case, court proceedings may find only weak insulation from the political dynamics at play, and it is hard to foresee how this story will pan out.

There are similar lawsuits in other states too, looking to keep Trump out of the race. Rival Democrats backing President Joe Biden for another term may be watching all this unfold nervously, aware that Trump’s massive support base and strong showing in opinion polls gives the ex-president a good chance of victory if he stays in the contest. It did not take a court ruling for Democrats to portray Trump as a danger to democracy. This has been alleged by his opponents ever since the stunning events of 6 January 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The complex that houses America’s top legislative bodies was stormed by a mob of protestors shortly after Trump, having refused to concede defeat, addressed a close-by crowd even as Biden’s 2020 election win was being formalized. Did Trump’s actions incite that mob to try overturning the result? Many of his supporters think not, and some legal eagles point to the court’s reliance on the findings of a committee they deem unconvincing. And there is also a debate over whether Section 3 is applicable to the case, as the provision speaks of public officers but makes no explicit mention of a president. Yet, what happened on the Hill that day cannot be shrugged off.

For the rest of the world, the principal point of interest is how America—which portrays itself as a beacon of democracy—will reconcile the supremacy of law with the will of a significant proportion of its people. Its Supreme Court is politically appointed and has a conservative majority; its recent ruling on abortion showed that it is not free of ideological influence. This would seem to load the odds in Trump’s favour. Also, his legal run-ins—he faces a variety of other charges too—have given him the aura of a wronged hero among his fans. The prospect of his being barred from the presidency looks likely to convulse the American Right and polarize opinions further. In many other countries, judges sworn to go by the statute have balked at the potential consequences of an unpopular decision. It’s ironic that the US finds itself in this sticky situation just as China and other autocratic countries begin to challenge Pax America, arguing that the US lacks the high ground it claims for its system of governance. In other words, the stakes are high. The US faces a Rule-of-Law test of greater significance than may appear at first glance. Willy-nilly, its outcome will shape how people elsewhere view the world’s most powerful country. The judges who’ll look into the 6 January case have an unenviable task.