Trump’s run for the White House will test America’s Rule of Law

For the rest of the world, the principal point of interest is how America—which portrays itself as a beacon of democracy—will reconcile the supremacy of law with the will of a significant proportion of its people. Its Supreme Court is politically appointed and has a conservative majority; its recent ruling on abortion showed that it is not free of ideological influence. This would seem to load the odds in Trump’s favour. Also, his legal run-ins—he faces a variety of other charges too—have given him the aura of a wronged hero among his fans. The prospect of his being barred from the presidency looks likely to convulse the American Right and polarize opinions further. In many other countries, judges sworn to go by the statute have balked at the potential consequences of an unpopular decision. It’s ironic that the US finds itself in this sticky situation just as China and other autocratic countries begin to challenge Pax America, arguing that the US lacks the high ground it claims for its system of governance. In other words, the stakes are high. The US faces a Rule-of-Law test of greater significance than may appear at first glance. Willy-nilly, its outcome will shape how people elsewhere view the world’s most powerful country. The judges who’ll look into the 6 January case have an unenviable task.