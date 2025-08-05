Trump’s science reform veers off course
Heather Mac Donald , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
His started off strong with an attack on DEI, but he’s now pursuing misguided priorities of his own.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Critics accuse President Trump of politicizing the National Science Foundation, warning that the administration poses a lethal threat to what one called “American science expertise as we know it." At first, these assertions were overwrought and misleading: The administration was cleansing the NSF of left-wing politics. The administration’s latest proposals, however, don’t go far enough in some areas while jeopardizing progress in others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story