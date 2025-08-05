Trump’s science reform veers off course

The NSF’s Directorate for Social, Behavioral and Economic Sciences is another source of grant-making premised on academic leftism. Consider Mr. Freeman, the Columbia psychologist. His terminated grant—from the directorate’s Division of Behavioral and Cognitive Sciences—focused on how “social inequities such as gender and racial disparities" are shaped by facial and other “learned stereotypes" about race and sex. It is doubtful that China is attempting to compete in this area.