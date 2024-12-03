Trump’s tariffs would worsen the China shock experienced by the rest of us
Summary
- New US import barriers could result in cheap Chinese goods swamping non-US markets and hurting their local industries. It would serve the world economy far better if Trump pivots from a unilateral to a collaborative global strategy against China’s state-pushed exports.
Imagine we are on a game show where we’re given a choice of picking any one of three doors. Behind one door is a car, while the others hide one goat each. We pick a door, say No. 1, and the host, who knows what’s behind the doors, opens another door, say No. 3, revealing a goat.