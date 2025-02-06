Opinion
Trump’s trade war: A tale of the US grasshopper versus the Chinese ant
Summary
- The US seems afflicted by a ‘trade deficit disorder.’ Like the fabled grasshopper, it gets not just cheap goods from the ‘Chinese ant,’ but also the money to buy them. China’s people bear the burden of risks and subsidies.
The world is still to recover from the shock of US tariffs (held temporarily) on Canada, Mexico and China, their retaliatory moves and the risk of American tariffs on other trading partners. America runs trade deficits with about 100 countries.
