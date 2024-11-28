Trump’s Treasury secretary will face a daunting challenge
Summary
- Scott Bessent, US President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Treasury secretary, must fix America’s finances. Investors seem overconfident about the US fiscal outlook and how other aspects of Trump’s economic policies will play out.
Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for US Treasury Secretary, will face two big challenges if confirmed by the Senate: Ensuring that the world’s largest government-debt market functions properly, and pursuing a fiscal policy that doesn’t send the country’s debt-service costs soaring. Wish him the best. Neither task will be as easy as stock and bond investors seem to believe.