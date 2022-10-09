Trust and transparency are what will define the new world of work

However, the problem is not related to employees doing multiple jobs. Today, the gig workforce has emerged as an important talent management strategy for organizations and is helping countries and industries close a talent demand-supply gap. The Niti Aayog also corroborates this and predicts that the gig workforce across sectors and industries in India will expand to 23.5 million workers by 2029-30. But the problem is how they do it. For instance, if a full-time employee engages in side projects post official work hours while being fully transparent to his/her primary employer, then there is no scope for any disagreement. Whereas, when other employment opportunities are pursued without informing the employer, boundaries of trust and transparency are broken.