Trust could be the cornerstone for this election season

Courts across the country have been alluding to the word ‘trust’ a lot these days. Occasionally, they use the term directly. But even when they don’t, it’s presence can still be felt front and centre, especially when courts point to its deficit in public life or refer to its diminution in the social contract between citizens and various organs of the state. In case after case, courts are holding authorities to account for breach of promise, for violating individual rights enshrined in the Constitution, or for skewing the hierarchy of rights in favour of Corporate India. The courts seem concerned about plutocratic tendencies in which the individual citizen’s concerns get short shrift. As election season rolls around in the middle of a scorching summer, it might be worth asking whether trust—or the lack of it—will play a role in influencing voter choices.