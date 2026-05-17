Trust deficit: India must generate social capital for people to believe institutions are as good as gold

The second is to strengthen social capital and increase generalized trust. There seems to be some evidence for this. While aggregate annual gold imports have remained steady within the 700-1,000 tonnes band, per capita gold demand peaked in 2010 at about 0.81g per person and has since trended down to around 0.45-0.56g in the 2020s. It was 0.45g in 2025. Per capita demand today is below where it was in 1995, despite per capita income being roughly seven to eight times higher in real terms.