Trust in times of covid: Health personnel need more of it

Comparison across asset quartiles shows that the most affluent (in the fourth quartile) had the lowest share with high confidence in 2012, and the least affluent, a higher share of it in the public provision of healthcare. An important marker of socio-economic status is caste. A comparison for 2012 shows that Schedule Castes had the highest share with high confidence in public healthcare, and Other Backward Classes the lowest. Education-wise, graduates had the lowest share with high confidence in public medical services (just above 50%), while those with primary education or less had the highest. Strikingly, those with moderate prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) had a higher share with high confidence in public healthcare than those without NCDs. The prevalence of disabilities presents a contrast. The lowest share with high confidence is found among households with a high burden of disabilities. Urban households were more likely to show high confidence in 2012, relative to rural households. In sum, India’s lower socio-economic strata showed a great deal of confidence, while the affluent, better-educated and those better networked had low confidence, as they were presumably better informed. So a drastic overhaul of public healthcare would reinforce the trust of the lower strata and help build trust among the latter.