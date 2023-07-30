Trust is the key element that AI regulation mustn’t fall short of

It has been felt that, instead of external interference, free play should have been allowed so that markets could determine the optimal outcome. This flawed understanding seems to stem from a misinformed view of markets, systems and the true meaning of innovation. A mistaken grasp of how emerging technology intersects with ‘free’ markets feeds the misconception that regulation throws sand in the wheels of market dynamics; sadly, it fails to recognize that markets without regulation tend to be even more distorted. The landscape would have been very different if industry, acting on the universally accepted notion that regulatory frameworks tend to lag emergent technology dynamics, had offered to cooperate with regulatory agencies in developing new frameworks. By trying to subvert the regulatory system, the industry handed over the initiative to the authorities.