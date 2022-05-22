Trying to defend the rupee by selling dollars is a losing proposition

The rupee that slumped to an all-time low of 77.80 to a dollar last week has been diving to newer lows every few days over the past few weeks, as global capital is shifting away from emerging market economies such as India to the relative safety of the US financial system after the US Federal Reserve started increasing interest rates and reversing its loose monetary policies. Narrowing of the interest rate differential between the US and emerging markets such as India will only hasten the pullout of dollar investors.