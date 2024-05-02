Trying to predict what the Indian voter will choose: A weathervane job?
Summary
- India’s anti-defection law made elections about picking political parties more than individual candidates, which in turn has meant which way the electoral ‘hawa’ or wind blows can make a significant difference to outcomes.
The recent Lokniti pre-poll voter survey was played up in press reports for the wrong reasons. Voters’ party preferences got headlines, but pre-poll findings on party shares are always suspect because voters may not have finally chosen, or might not reveal their true choice even if they have.