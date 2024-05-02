Trying to predict what the Indian voter will choose: A weathervane job?

Members elected this year to Parliament with a party affiliation, as in all national elections over the last 40 years, will be tied to their party line on all issues put to a parliamentary vote. The Anti-Defection Law (the 52nd amendment to the Constitution in 1985), mandated that a member of Parliament or a state legislature can be disqualified from membership if he or she “votes or abstains from any crucial voting contrary to the directive circulated by his/her respective political party." This has made the numbers garnered by any party, singly or in coalition, the only election outcome that really matters, in terms of the laws that will be passed by the new Lok Sabha. The smooth passage of that Constitutional amendment was itself facilitated by the huge parliamentary majority of the then ruling party.