TSMC can’t make Intel great again: There’s nothing inside such a chip deal
Summary
- Can US coercion forge a deal across the Pacific that doesn’t make business sense? While the Trump administration pushes the idea, don’t bet on Taiwan’s top semiconductor manufacturer tying up with US-based Intel.
Trying to force a partnership between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Intel Corp would be a wildly complex ordeal. Already, the reported request of the Trump administration for TSMC to take a controlling stake in Intel’s US factories is facing valid questions about feasibility from all sides.