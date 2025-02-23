TSMC can’t make Intel great again: There’s nothing inside such a chip deal

All this stands in contrast with TSMC’s strong performance. Remarkably, the two were roughly equal in value about five years ago, but the Taiwanese firm’s market cap now is some nine times that of its rival. TSMC once seemed acutely aware of how difficult it would be to turn Intel’s fortunes around. Back in October 2024, when CEO C.C. Wei was asked if the company was interesting in acquiring Intel’s factories, Wei responded: “No, not at all."