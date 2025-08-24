Snoopgate: Apple’s privacy fight with the UK needs to play out in public
Everyone should hear about London’s absurd ‘Snooper’s Charter’ backdoor demands intended to be kept under wraps. A court battle would’ve assured that, even if Apple lost. That America’s spy chief Tulsi Gabbard has said London has backed down doesn’t reassure users.
You can’t blame Tulsi Gabbard for trying. The US director of national intelligence announced last week that Britain was finally backing down on its outrageous demand that Apple give it a backdoor to user data. That would seem like a win for US tech giants and privacy advocates, but it’s not so simple. Even if the UK government does drop its request, it can still issue other “technical capability notices" demanding tech firms share information about their users, which firms are not allowed to say they’ve received.