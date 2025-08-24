Snoopgate: Apple’s privacy fight with the UK needs to play out in public

Britain’s backdoor demands are especially egregious because they come with a gag order for companies who get them. Neither Apple nor the UK government will say if such demands exist if you ask. That gives the government unhealthy leverage over its citizens, making it nearly impossible to hold officials accountable or know when privacy rights are at threat. A Home Office spokeswoman refused to disclose if the order on Apple had been dropped. “We do not comment on operational matters, including confirming or denying the existence of such notices," she said.