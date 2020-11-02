Tune out ultracrepidarian voices for the resolution of differences

The world seems to be full of differences: within families, within communities, within countries and among countries. Companies are also in the same predicament. Everyone would love to leave this planet as a good ancestor, responsibly and peacefully. All entities share a common foe—the existence of disputes. This article is restricted to differences among business partners and allies, though the principles may be applicable more widely. Ease of resolving business disputes rarely finds a place in the public narrative, which is focused on the ease of doing business. But speedy dispute resolution is an essential part of ease of doing business.

The efficacy of India’s justice system is quite unsatisfactory, though our Constitution imputes to speedy justice for citizens the status of a fundamental right. Nobody seems to press for reform in this matter—be it the government of the day, the legal fraternity or litigants. Differences between business partners, for example, could go on for a whole generation, and, indeed, spill over to the next generation. Business partners who leave their disputes unresolved, in some ways, fail their future generations.

In the context of climate change, philosopher Roman Krznaric talks about how we should be good ancestors. No generation should colonize the future; indeed, no generation has the right to colonize the future. The argument applies just as much to the principle that no leader should compromise a business by leaving a legacy of unresolved disputes, just as individuals would not like to leave a messy inheritance dispute for successors to resolve.

Conciliation and mediation are obvious routes, but the final remedy, a legal resolution, can trap disputants in a horrendous chakravyuha (a circular maze from which an exit is difficult). Regrettably, I don’t place much hope of our system finding a solution to delayed justice. Citizens need alternate solutions from elsewhere. I wonder whether the social sciences could give us a potentially different way to think about disputes.

Nigerian novelist Chimanda Ngozie Adichie argues that it is dangerous to accept a single story. Our lives and our cultures are composed of many overlapping stories. If we listen to only one single story about a dispute, a person or a country, we risk a critical misunderstanding. Psychology teaches us that it is the “story" that we construct in our mind that needs to be addressed. When different shareholders of a business have their own stories about a problem, their differing narratives can cause an impasse. There may be lessons from the human condition in a world that abounds with people who feel hurt and are unable to extricate themselves from their story or circumstances.

Lori Gottlieb, a psychiatrist, suggests how changing your story can change your life. In her view, both parties have developed their own story that sits at the root of their respective conditions. For example, a happily married woman felt that her husband of 10 years had lost interest in her and was having long, late-night telephone conversations with a female office colleague. The wife felt tormented that her husband was being unfaithful. So, she could no longer live with him, yet separation was not acceptable because of its effect on the children. The husband, of course, had a completely different narrative. Both felt victimized.

Who would the two parties prefer to consult? The truth is that each party prefers to talk to a like-minded confidant who would show benign commiseration: “Of course, you’re right; this behaviour is unacceptable; you must fix that person!" While intending to demonstrate empathy, these advisors go well beyond their range of knowledge. In Shashi Tharoor style, Lori Gottlieb calls it ‘ultracrepidarian’ (its dictionary definition being “criticism beyond one’s knowledge").

She compares the situation to a cartoon in which the prisoner is seen clutching prison bars in desperation to find a way out, while the sides are wide open.

Gottlieb says that we are unreliable narrators of our own lives. The two parties don’t intend to tell a false story, but both construct tales with incomplete and opposite facts. If either or both are willing to ‘edit’ the story, then life can change because editing it enables the start of a new chapter more easily. They can edit their stories by seeking the advice of a different kind of person: one who can “deliver compassionate truth-telling", rather than reaffirm individually and artificially constructed stories. Such a person persuades the party that s/he is stuck and suggests ways out of this ‘stuckness’.

Whether in business or personal matters, if either party insists on staying stuck in a dispute, then, of course, there is little wiggle room. The disputants can create wiggle room by reminding themselves of their mortality. To quote Brazilian poet Mario de Andrade: “We have two lives and the second begins when you realize that you only have one." What would they like their obituary to say about them? According to Gottlieb, such compassionate truth bombs can help a person reframe the story and find a way out, not from the front but through the sides.

In a dispute-ridden relationship, both parties must edit their story and thus help themselves find a way out of being stuck.

R. Gopalakrishnan is author and corporate advisor, formerly director of Tata Sons and vice chairman of Hindustan Unilever.

