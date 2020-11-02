Tune out ultracrepidarian voices for the resolution of differences

Nigerian novelist Chimanda Ngozie Adichie argues that it is dangerous to accept a single story. Our lives and our cultures are composed of many overlapping stories. If we listen to only one single story about a dispute, a person or a country, we risk a critical misunderstanding. Psychology teaches us that it is the “story" that we construct in our mind that needs to be addressed. When different shareholders of a business have their own stories about a problem, their differing narratives can cause an impasse. There may be lessons from the human condition in a world that abounds with people who feel hurt and are unable to extricate themselves from their story or circumstances.